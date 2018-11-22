Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $630,000 in Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (EFII) Stock

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronics For Imaging by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Electronics For Imaging in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Electronics For Imaging in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronics For Imaging in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronics For Imaging by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Electronics For Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine lowered Electronics For Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Electronics For Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other news, insider Guy Gecht sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $313,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,820,724.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Electronics For Imaging stock opened at $27.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 337.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 81.91 and a beta of 1.07. Electronics For Imaging, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.28 and a 12 month high of $35.62.

Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $257.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.24 million. Electronics For Imaging had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Electronics For Imaging, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronics For Imaging Company Profile

Electronics for Imaging, Inc provides industrial format display graphics, corrugated packaging and display, textile, and ceramic tile decoration digital inkjet printers worldwide. Its Industrial Inkjet segment offers VUTEk format display graphics, Nozomi corrugated packaging and display, Reggiani textile, and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and building material industrial digital inkjet printers; digital ultra-violet curable, light emitting diode curable, ceramic, water-based, thermoforming, and specialty inks; various textile inks, including dye sublimation, pigmented, reactive dye, acid dye, pure disperse dye, and water-based dispersed printing inks, as well as coatings; digital inkjet printer parts; and professional services.

