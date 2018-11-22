Capital Fund Management S.A. Takes $802,000 Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 165.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 381,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,347,000 after purchasing an additional 237,992 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 222.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 19,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

HSII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. TheStreet lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII opened at $35.15 on Thursday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $45.28. The company has a market capitalization of $665.83 million, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.51.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.37. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $192.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.81 million. On average, research analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, culture shaping, and leadership consulting services on a retained basis to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and deployment of senior executives.

