Capital Product Partners (CPLP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.59

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.59 and last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 29777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

CPLP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Capital Product Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. TheStreet cut Capital Product Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $333.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.85%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 14.1% in the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,339,491 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 165,413 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 19.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,382,108 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 229,516 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Capital Product Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $5,298,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Capital Product Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $6,285,000. Finally, Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 3.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,672 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 18,247 shares in the last quarter. 20.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. It transports a range of cargoes, including crude oil; refined oil products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil and jet fuel; edible oils; chemicals, such as ethanol; and dry cargo and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters.

