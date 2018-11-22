Cara Therapeutics (CARA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pain. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Shelton, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CARA. BidaskClub cut Cara Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright set a $26.00 price objective on Cara Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cara Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.11.

Cara Therapeutics stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.37. The stock had a trading volume of 347,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,099. Cara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.41 million, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 2.92.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 million. Research analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $71,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $394,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,031,392 shares in the company, valued at $20,328,736.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,526 shares of company stock worth $2,284,302. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 23.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,758,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,055,000 after purchasing an additional 516,870 shares in the last quarter. Chescapmanager LLC boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 10.6% in the second quarter. Chescapmanager LLC now owns 1,164,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,299,000 after purchasing an additional 111,498 shares during the period. Nexthera Capital LP boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 69.2% in the third quarter. Nexthera Capital LP now owns 737,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,658,000 after purchasing an additional 301,503 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 205.9% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 557,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,666,000 after purchasing an additional 374,900 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $6,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

