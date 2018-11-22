Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) Holdings Reduced by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,595,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336,172 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.87% of Cardinal Health worth $140,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $53.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1 year low of $48.14 and a 1 year high of $75.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $35.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.4763 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

In other news, SVP Stuart G. Laws sold 804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $44,662.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,298.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAH has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Leerink Swann cut Cardinal Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

