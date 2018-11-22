Cartesian (CRTN) vs. Lightbridge (LTBR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Cartesian (OTCMKTS:CRTN) and Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Cartesian alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cartesian and Lightbridge, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cartesian 0 0 0 0 N/A Lightbridge 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cartesian and Lightbridge’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cartesian $50.77 million 0.07 -$6.24 million N/A N/A Lightbridge $170,000.00 139.39 -$7.10 million N/A N/A

Cartesian has higher revenue and earnings than Lightbridge.

Profitability

This table compares Cartesian and Lightbridge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cartesian -15.30% -386.24% -33.67% Lightbridge N/A -65.44% -61.76%

Risk & Volatility

Cartesian has a beta of -0.53, meaning that its stock price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lightbridge has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.5% of Lightbridge shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Cartesian shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Lightbridge shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lightbridge beats Cartesian on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cartesian

Cartesian, Inc., a management consulting company, provides consulting services and managed solutions to communications, digital media, and technology sectors in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Western Europe. It provides technical consultancy services in the areas of requirements definition and capture; data analysis; selecting and implementing mediation; provisioning; customer and inter-operator billing; integration systems to provide resilient automated processes; migrating end-customer products; customers and networks; planning, managing, and executing end-to-end systems; and software testing. The company also offers strategy and business case development services, including business case development, data and content strategies, marketing spending optimization, service and brand diversification, enterprise and small business strategies, technology commercialization, and operational strategies; and marketing services. In addition, it offers program management services; business and operations process redesign and reengineering services; and Ascertain, a revenue management and data integrity toolset that provides evaluation of processes, metrics, and control points. Further, the company provides investment advisory services, such as evaluation of management teams and business plans, and identification of strengths and weakness of the company, as well as analyses of the company's financial models, systems, products, and operational and business processes. It serves wireless and wireline service providers, and cable multiple systems operators, as well as technology companies, media and entertainment companies, and financial services firms that invest in the communications industry. The company was formerly known as The Management Network Group, Inc. and changed its name to Cartesian, Inc. in June 2014. Cartesian, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.

About Lightbridge

Lightbridge Corporation operates as a nuclear fuel technology company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Technology and Consulting. It offers all-metal fuel for operating and new build reactors; all-uranium seed and blanket fuel for existing plants and new build reactors; and thorium-based seed and blanket fuel for existing and new build reactors. The company also provides nuclear power consulting and strategic advisory services to commercial and governmental entities. Its services include integrated strategic advice across a range of areas, including regulatory development, nuclear reactor site selection, procurement and deployment, reactor and fuel technology, international relations, program management, and infrastructure development. The company was formerly known as Thorium Power, Ltd. and changed its name to Lightbridge Corporation in September 2009. Lightbridge Corporation was founded in 1992 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.