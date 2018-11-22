Casa Systems (CASA) and AG&E (AGNU) Financial Contrast

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) and AG&E (OTCMKTS:AGNU) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Casa Systems and AG&E’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casa Systems 17.93% 109.09% 17.73% AG&E N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.7% of Casa Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of AG&E shares are held by institutional investors. 65.2% of Casa Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of AG&E shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Casa Systems and AG&E’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casa Systems $351.58 million 3.65 $88.50 million $0.79 18.84 AG&E N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Casa Systems has higher revenue and earnings than AG&E.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Casa Systems and AG&E, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casa Systems 0 2 6 0 2.75 AG&E 0 0 0 0 N/A

Casa Systems currently has a consensus target price of $20.14, suggesting a potential upside of 35.37%. Given Casa Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Casa Systems is more favorable than AG&E.

Summary

Casa Systems beats AG&E on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc. provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers software-centric infrastructure solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds. It also provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks. Casa Systems, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

AG&E Company Profile

AG&E Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, American Gaming & Electronics, Inc., distributes parts, and repairs and services gaming equipment to casinos in the United States. It offers LCD displays, and gaming supplies and components. The company was formerly known as Wells-Gardner Electronics Corporation and changed its name to AG&E Holdings, Inc. in October 2014. AG&E Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Hammonton, New Jersey.

