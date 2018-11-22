Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.20.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPRX. Oppenheimer set a $6.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $8.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $304.11 million, a PE ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 2.05. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $4.51.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). On average, research analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 25,940 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 87,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 27,766 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 23,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 20,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. Its product candidates include Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome; is in Phase III clinical trial to treat congenital myasthenic syndromes; and is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of anti-MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with spinal muscular atrophy type 3.

