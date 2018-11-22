Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Holdings Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,595 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $39,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Domani Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $463,000. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in Caterpillar by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 38,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after acquiring an additional 15,132 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Caterpillar by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 292,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,647,000 after acquiring an additional 16,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 273.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 32,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 23,899 shares in the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CAT opened at $123.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.06 and a 1-year high of $173.24.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 44.13%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 22nd were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 19th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 35,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.18, for a total value of $5,404,163.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,312.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De acquired 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $115.58 per share, for a total transaction of $124,826.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,209.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Barclays cut shares of Caterpillar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.55.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

