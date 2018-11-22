Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Position Reduced by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.8% during the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 16,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 571,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,173,000 after buying an additional 15,854 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 76.9% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after buying an additional 13,674 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 12.8% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 154,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,532,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 35,051 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.18, for a total transaction of $5,404,163.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,312.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De purchased 1,080 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $115.58 per share, with a total value of $124,826.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,209.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAT stock opened at $123.87 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.06 and a 12-month high of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.03. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 44.13%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 19th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Caterpillar to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. OTR Global downgraded shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $169.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.55.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Position Reduced by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/caterpillar-inc-cat-position-reduced-by-atlas-capital-advisors-llc.html.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.