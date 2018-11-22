Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE) Stake Decreased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,040 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1,391.0% in the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth $133,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 65.8% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $107.97 on Thursday. Cboe Global Markets Inc has a one year low of $91.10 and a one year high of $138.54.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.08 million. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBOE. BidaskClub cut Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup set a $115.00 price target on Cboe Global Markets and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.29.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, VP Christopher A. Isaacson sold 8,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $872,261.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 86,220 shares in the company, valued at $8,624,586.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $113,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,206.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,253. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indexes. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed cash equities; and provides exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

