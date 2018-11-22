Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) Given a $2.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) in a research report released on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CLDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen restated a hold rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.75.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $0.30 on Monday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $3.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 26.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,343,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,912 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,801,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 223,231 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 98.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,270,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 630,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 378.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,157,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 915,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 27.7% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 900,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 195,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II study in combination with cetuximab for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.