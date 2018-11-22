Cenovus Energy (CVE) Price Target Lowered to C$14.50 at CIBC

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at CIBC from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CVE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.17.

TSE CVE traded down C$0.04 on Thursday, hitting C$10.09. 389,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,505,122. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.75. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$9.02 and a 52-week high of C$14.84.

In other Cenovus Energy news, insider Jonathan Michael Mckenzie acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$255,750.00.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

