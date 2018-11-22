Centamin PLC (CEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Centamin PLC (LON:CEY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 123 ($1.61).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CEY. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.50) price objective (down from GBX 155 ($2.03)) on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Centamin from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 135 ($1.76) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Centamin to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Centamin from GBX 142 ($1.86) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th.

Shares of CEY opened at GBX 109.80 ($1.43) on Thursday. Centamin has a 12 month low of GBX 130.60 ($1.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 193.90 ($2.53).

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

