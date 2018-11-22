Central Pacific Financial (CPF) vs. Independent Bank (INDB) Head-To-Head Comparison

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) and Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Central Pacific Financial has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independent Bank has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Central Pacific Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Independent Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Central Pacific Financial pays out 52.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independent Bank pays out 45.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Central Pacific Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Independent Bank has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Central Pacific Financial and Independent Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Pacific Financial $219.06 million 3.64 $41.20 million $1.59 17.17 Independent Bank $360.19 million 6.01 $87.20 million $3.35 23.46

Independent Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Central Pacific Financial. Central Pacific Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independent Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.4% of Central Pacific Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of Independent Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Central Pacific Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Independent Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Central Pacific Financial and Independent Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Pacific Financial 20.71% 11.41% 0.98% Independent Bank 28.75% 12.21% 1.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Central Pacific Financial and Independent Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Pacific Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Independent Bank 0 2 2 0 2.50

Independent Bank has a consensus target price of $84.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.87%. Given Independent Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Independent Bank is more favorable than Central Pacific Financial.

Summary

Independent Bank beats Central Pacific Financial on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. The company's lending activities comprise commercial loans, commercial mortgages, construction loans, and leases to small and medium-sized companies, business professionals, and real estate investors and developers, as well as residential mortgages and consumer loans to local homebuyers and individuals. It also provides debit cards, Internet and mobile banking, cash management services, traveler's checks, safe deposit boxes, international banking services, night depository facilities, foreign exchange and wire transfers, trust services, retail brokerage, and wholesale funding services. In addition, the company offers wealth management products and services, including non-deposit investment products, annuities, insurance, investment management, asset custody, and general consultation and planning services. It operates 35 branches and 79 ATMs in the state of Hawaii. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company's products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts. Its loan portfolio includes commercial loans, such as commercial and industrial, asset-based, commercial real estate, commercial construction, and small business loans; consumer real estate loans, including residential mortgages, home equity loans, and loans for the construction of residential properties; and other consumer loans, such as personal loans. The company's commercial and industrial loans cover loans for working capital, other business-related purposes, and floor plan financing; asset-based loans consist primarily of revolving lines of credit and term loans; commercial real estate loans include commercial mortgages for construction purposes that are secured by nonresidential properties, multifamily properties, or one-to-four family rental properties; and small business loans comprise businesses with commercial credit needs. It also provides investment management and trust services to individuals, institutions, small businesses, and charitable institutions; Internet and mobile banking services, as well as automated teller machine cards and debit cards; and mutual fund shares, unit investment trust shares, general securities, fixed and variable annuities, and life insurance. The company operates through 84 full service and 2 limited service retail branches, 13 commercial banking centers, 6 investment management offices, and 1 mortgage lending center in Eastern Massachusetts; and an investment management group/commercial lending office in Rhode Island. Independent Bank Corp. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Rockland, Massachusetts.

