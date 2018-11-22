Cerner Co. (CERN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Cerner reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cerner.

Get Cerner alerts:

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Cerner had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CERN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Leerink Swann upgraded Cerner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Cerner from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Cerner from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Cerner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.98.

Shares of Cerner stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.59. 1,194,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,383,751. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Cerner has a twelve month low of $50.91 and a twelve month high of $73.43.

In related news, President Zane M. Burke sold 381,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $24,411,952.95. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 59,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,472.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Zane M. Burke sold 283,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total value of $18,055,763.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 59,539 shares in the company, valued at $3,791,443.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,071,496 shares of company stock worth $67,071,136 over the last three months. 4.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CERN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 191,922.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,043,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,920,000 after acquiring an additional 15,035,201 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,207,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616,290 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Cerner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,027,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Cerner by 1,497.5% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,520,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,910,000 after buying an additional 1,425,317 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cerner by 1,668.9% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,664,000 after buying an additional 1,064,373 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

See Also: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cerner (CERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.