Changyou.Com (CYOU) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CYOU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Changyou.Com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.83.

CYOU stock opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.57. Changyou.Com has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $38.00.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $117.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.70 million. Changyou.Com had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Changyou.Com will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Changyou.Com by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 98,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 19,635 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Changyou.Com by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 112,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 22,945 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Changyou.Com in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,189,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Changyou.Com in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Changyou.Com by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 150,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 13,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

About Changyou.Com

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Others segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

