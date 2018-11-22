Charah Solutions (CHRA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Charah Solutions, Inc. is a provider of environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry with operations in coal-fired and nuclear power generation. Charah Solutions, Inc. is based in Louisville, KY. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHRA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Charah Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Bank of America upgraded Charah Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charah Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

NYSE:CHRA traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.24. Charah Solutions has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.00 million. Charah Solutions had a positive return on equity of 14.85% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charah Solutions will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRA. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $771,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $557,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $547,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,341,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It is involved in the development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management activities, including clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

