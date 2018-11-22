Charles Fear Acquires 120,000 Shares of Atrum Coal Ltd (ATU) Stock

Atrum Coal Ltd (ASX:ATU) insider Charles Fear purchased 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,560.00 ($7,489.36).

Charles Fear also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 8th, Charles Fear purchased 150,000 shares of Atrum Coal stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,900.00 ($9,148.94).

Shares of ATU stock remained flat at $A$0.09 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Thursday. 336,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.74. Atrum Coal Ltd has a twelve month low of A$0.10 ($0.07) and a twelve month high of A$0.39 ($0.28).

About Atrum Coal

Atrum Coal Limited engages in the anthracite coal exploration and development activities in Canada. It holds interests in the Elan Hard coking coal project located in the Rocky Mountains of Alberta; Groundhog anthracite project that covers an area of approximately 600 square kilometers located in northwestern British Columbia; Bowron River coal project located in the town of Prince George; and Naskeena anthracite project located in western British Columbia.

