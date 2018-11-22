Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW) Stake Lifted by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 470,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,111 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $23,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 230,970 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,822,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 60,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total transaction of $128,400.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 383,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $17,989,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 406,453 shares of company stock worth $19,107,379. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Raymond James raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

SCHW stock opened at $44.87 on Thursday. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.48.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.71%.

WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/charles-schwab-co-schw-stake-lifted-by-american-international-group-inc.html.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.