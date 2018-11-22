Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys 4,529 Shares of United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 12,183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 249,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 247,809 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,490,000. Capital City Trust Co. FL purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,525,000. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 8,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 25,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of United Technologies to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of United Technologies from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.90.

Shares of NYSE UTX opened at $125.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $115.40 and a one year high of $144.15.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This is a positive change from United Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. United Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 44.21%.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

