Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (ULTI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 49.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Ultimate Software Group were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,975,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,113,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $667,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 471.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 47,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,256,000 after buying an additional 39,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Ultimate Software Group stock opened at $244.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.49, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. has a one year low of $194.80 and a one year high of $332.43.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $287.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.22 million. The Ultimate Software Group had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The Ultimate Software Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of The Ultimate Software Group to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Ultimate Software Group from $258.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.38.

In other news, VP Gregory Swick sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,092,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,543,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Fitzpatrick, Jr. sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.20, for a total transaction of $131,996.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,663,716.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions primarily to enterprise companies in the United States and Canada. The company's UltiPro software solution delivers the functionality businesses to manage the employee life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

