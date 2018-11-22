Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Invests $1.58 Million in BlackBerry Ltd (BB)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 139,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the third quarter worth $52,025,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the first quarter worth $1,526,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the first quarter worth $595,000. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the third quarter worth $491,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the third quarter worth $7,575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on BlackBerry from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

NYSE BB opened at $8.78 on Thursday. BlackBerry Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 288.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 34.24%. The company had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited operates as an enterprise software and services company focused on securing and managing endpoints in the Internet of Things. It offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure and networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution, as well as Communications Platform as a Service.

