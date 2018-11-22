Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Shares Bought by Axa

Axa grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,539 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $32,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 247.2% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 50.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $107.99 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $93.76 and a 1-year high of $120.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 43.35% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $470.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHKP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.33.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

