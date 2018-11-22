Cheryl Slomann Sells 7,500 Shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE) Stock

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $369,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cheryl Slomann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 27th, Cheryl Slomann sold 1,005 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $53,204.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.15. 401,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,828. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 1 year low of $43.26 and a 1 year high of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.33.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $580.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 67,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CAKE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants in the United States. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of August 21, 2018, it operated 215 company-owned restaurants, including 199 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory brand; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe brand; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen brand, as well as 21 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

