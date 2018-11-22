Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Shares Gap Up to $3.20

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.10, but opened at $3.20. Chesapeake Energy shares last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 25491589 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHK. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks cut Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.06.

The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.93.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 54.07% and a net margin of 6.91%. Chesapeake Energy’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, EVP James R. Webb purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.54 per share, with a total value of $177,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 871,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,085,279.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Smart Money Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. 59.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

