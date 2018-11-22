Chesapeake Energy (CHK) & TransCoastal (TCEC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) and TransCoastal (OTCMKTS:TCEC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and TransCoastal’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Energy $9.50 billion 0.31 $949.00 million $0.82 3.98 TransCoastal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Chesapeake Energy has higher revenue and earnings than TransCoastal.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Chesapeake Energy and TransCoastal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Energy 4 8 3 0 1.93 TransCoastal 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus price target of $5.11, suggesting a potential upside of 56.70%. Given Chesapeake Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Chesapeake Energy is more favorable than TransCoastal.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.6% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of TransCoastal shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 67.1% of TransCoastal shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransCoastal has a beta of -1.22, indicating that its stock price is 222% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and TransCoastal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Energy 6.91% -54.07% 7.98% TransCoastal N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Chesapeake Energy beats TransCoastal on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania. It also holds interests in liquids-rich resource plays, such as the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; the Utica Shale in Ohio; the Anadarko Basin in northwestern Oklahoma; and the stacked pay in the Powder River Basin in Wyoming. The company owns interests in approximately 17,300 oil and natural gas wells. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.116 billion barrels of oil equivalent. The company also provides oil, natural gas, and NGL marketing services comprising commodity price structuring, securing and negotiating gathering, hauling, processing and transportation, contract administration, and nomination services for Chesapeake-operated wells; and marketing services for third-party producers. Chesapeake Energy Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About TransCoastal

TransCoastal Corporation, an energy development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It holds interests in approximately 100 acquired or divested wells; and 200 undeveloped locations covering an area of approximately 6000 acres of leased oil and gas property located primarily in the panhandle area of west Texas. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

