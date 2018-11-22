Childrens Place Inc (PLCE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered Childrens Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Childrens Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Childrens Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Childrens Place in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $122.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.20. Childrens Place has a twelve month low of $112.55 and a twelve month high of $161.65.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $448.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.89 million. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Childrens Place will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jane T. Elfers sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total transaction of $13,493,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,091,380.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sapphire Star Partners LP increased its position in shares of Childrens Place by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Childrens Place by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Childrens Place by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Childrens Place by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its holdings in Childrens Place by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

