CHIPS (CHIPS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.64 Million

CHIPS (CURRENCY:CHIPS) traded 56.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One CHIPS coin can currently be bought for $0.0780 or 0.00001751 BTC on exchanges including BarterDEX and CoinExchange. Over the last week, CHIPS has traded up 6% against the dollar. CHIPS has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $7.00 worth of CHIPS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,466.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $217.34 or 0.04876299 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00009137 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.48 or 0.01110152 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00057543 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00009291 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000556 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000285 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001757 BTC.

CHIPS Profile

CHIPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 10th, 2017. CHIPS’s total supply is 20,995,342 coins. CHIPS’s official Twitter account is @SuperNETorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CHIPS

CHIPS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BarterDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHIPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CHIPS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CHIPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

