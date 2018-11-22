Chubb Ltd (CB) Holdings Raised by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 687,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,576 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises about 1.3% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Chubb were worth $91,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Chubb by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 7,051 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 366.5% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 22,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 17,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 171,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,822,000 after buying an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock opened at $132.40 on Thursday. Chubb Ltd has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $157.50. The stock has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 227,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $31,985,278.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,583,326 shares in the company, valued at $222,124,804.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total value of $2,086,508.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,263,399.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,007 shares of company stock worth $34,077,406. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CB. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Chubb from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

