CI Global Investments Inc. Has $140.36 Million Holdings in LKQ Co. (LKQ)

CI Global Investments Inc. cut its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,432,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 774,533 shares during the quarter. LKQ comprises approximately 2.2% of CI Global Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. CI Global Investments Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $140,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,526,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $112,509,000 after buying an additional 85,952 shares in the last quarter. North Run Capital LP acquired a new position in LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,687,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,429,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 33,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in LKQ by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,619,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,573,000 after purchasing an additional 9,586 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

In related news, insider Dominick P. Zarcone purchased 2,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.55 per share, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 259,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,878,574. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Varun Laroyia purchased 1,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,334.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $27.29 on Thursday. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $43.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.65.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

LKQ announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on LKQ from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

WARNING: “CI Global Investments Inc. Has $140.36 Million Holdings in LKQ Co. (LKQ)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/ci-global-investments-inc-has-140-36-million-holdings-in-lkq-co-lkq.html.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.