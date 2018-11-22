CI Global Investments Inc. Has $63.64 Million Position in Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

CI Global Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,736 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.0% of CI Global Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. CI Global Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Broadcom worth $63,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $310.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.02.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $230.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $197.46 and a fifty-two week high of $285.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 58.18% and a return on equity of 28.54%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total value of $4,578,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.52, for a total transaction of $294,344.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,194 shares of company stock valued at $14,266,145 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

