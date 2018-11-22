CI Global Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

CI Global Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,826,135 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 909,366 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up 6.5% of CI Global Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. CI Global Investments Inc. owned 0.61% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $424,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 204.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on WBA. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. BidaskClub raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.22.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $79.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $59.07 and a 52 week high of $83.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 3.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, SVP Kimberly R. Scardino sold 11,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $955,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total value of $217,457.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,292.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,268,584 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/ci-global-investments-inc-lowers-holdings-in-walgreens-boots-alliance-inc-wba.html.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Read More: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.