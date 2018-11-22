CIBC Cuts Frontera Energy (FEC) Price Target to C$25.00

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) had its price target cut by equities researchers at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 73.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Frontera Energy from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Frontera Energy from C$26.50 to C$24.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Frontera Energy from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th.

TSE:FEC traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$14.44. The stock had a trading volume of 15,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,435. Frontera Energy has a 52 week low of C$14.11 and a 52 week high of C$23.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$479.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$457.89 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Frontera Energy will post 1.8200001172584 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew Kent bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.09 per share, with a total value of C$50,652.00.

Frontera Energy Company Profile

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in Colombia and Peru. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in 38 exploration and production blocks; and total net proved and probable oil and gas reserves of 154.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

