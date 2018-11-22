CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $285.24 Million Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,345,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 130,093 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up about 1.2% of CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.94% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $285,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.9% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 44,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 39.8% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iberiabank Corp acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $512,000. 64.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $204.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $166.36 and a 12-month high of $224.19.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 28.71%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.4999 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 22.89%.

CP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $216.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $207.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 7th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $242.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.92.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machineries, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, petroleum and crude products, and metals and minerals, as well as forest, industrial, and consumer products.

