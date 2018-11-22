CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $38.47 Million Position in CSX Co. (CSX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,626 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $38,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on CSX and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Argus raised their price target on CSX to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on CSX from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

CSX stock opened at $70.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $76.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 55.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.26%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

