Cimarex Energy Co Forecasted to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of $2.03 Per Share (XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Cimarex Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Hughes now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $2.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.00. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q3 2019 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.56 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $8.58 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $12.59 EPS.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $591.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.67 million. Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 28.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on XEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price objective on Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cimarex Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.25.

NYSE XEC opened at $83.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cimarex Energy has a 12 month low of $77.63 and a 12 month high of $130.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

In other news, Director Lisa A. Stewart acquired 320 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.05 per share, with a total value of $26,896.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 71,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,252,000 after buying an additional 12,079 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 315,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,064,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 173.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 118,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after buying an additional 74,981 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after buying an additional 14,213 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $621,000. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 3.35 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.61 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.82 Tcfe of oil, and 0.92 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions.

