Cimpress NV (CMPR) EVP Cornelis David Arends Acquires 400 Shares of Stock

Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) EVP Cornelis David Arends acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $114.41 per share, for a total transaction of $45,764.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cornelis David Arends also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cimpress alerts:

On Thursday, November 8th, Cornelis David Arends acquired 100 shares of Cimpress stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,800.00.

On Monday, November 5th, Cornelis David Arends acquired 100 shares of Cimpress stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.50 per share, for a total transaction of $11,050.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPR traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.01. 123,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,550. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 134.13, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.04. Cimpress NV has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $171.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $588.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.35 million. Cimpress had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cimpress NV will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Barrington Research set a $135.00 target price on shares of Cimpress and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cimpress presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 320.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the third quarter worth $227,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the third quarter worth $260,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 13,371.7% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 48,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 48,272 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the third quarter worth $376,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/cimpress-nv-cmpr-evp-cornelis-david-arends-acquires-400-shares-of-stock.html.

About Cimpress

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.