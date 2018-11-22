CIT Group (CIT) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CIT Group from $58.00 to $57.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CIT Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Stephens cut CIT Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut CIT Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

Shares of CIT Group stock opened at $44.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. CIT Group has a 12 month low of $43.80 and a 12 month high of $56.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.30.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. CIT Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CIT Group will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIT. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of CIT Group by 69.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 9,865 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CIT Group by 2,356.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 11,780 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the second quarter worth about $697,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CIT Group by 44.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 78,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 24,023 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the second quarter worth about $1,161,000.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the bank holding company for CIT Bank, National Association that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Non-Strategic Portfolios (NSP). The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; and equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies.

