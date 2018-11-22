Citadel Trading Down 44.5% Over Last 7 Days (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One Citadel coin can now be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Citadel has traded 44.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Citadel has a total market cap of $130,415.00 and $574.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Citadel alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Turtlecoin (TRTL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Citadel Coin Profile

CTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Citadel’s total supply is 10,854,297 coins. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team.

Buying and Selling Citadel

Citadel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Citadel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Citadel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.