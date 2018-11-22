Citigroup Analysts Give Delivery Hero (DHER) a €41.20 Price Target

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been given a €41.20 ($47.91) price objective by analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DHER. Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays set a €45.30 ($52.67) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €46.57 ($54.15).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

ETR:DHER opened at €32.90 ($38.26) on Thursday. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of €25.15 ($29.24) and a 52-week high of €39.87 ($46.36).

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Read More: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.