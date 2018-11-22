Citigroup (C) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Citigroup (NYSE:C) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Citigroup earned a coverage optimism score of 1.23 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Citigroup’s ranking:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 target price on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.61.

C opened at $62.87 on Thursday. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $62.15 and a 1-year high of $80.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.47.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. Citigroup had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $18.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.77%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

