Citigroup Initiates Coverage on CME Group (CME)

Investment analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.78% from the stock’s current price.

CME has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $190.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CME Group has a 1 year low of $140.51 and a 1 year high of $197.08.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $904.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.50 million. CME Group had a net margin of 113.67% and a return on equity of 9.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $1,140,223.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,729,967.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jack J. Tobin sold 7,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.87, for a total transaction of $1,367,483.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,170.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,419 shares of company stock worth $5,346,532. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,207,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,011,000 after purchasing an additional 37,225 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 267.7% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 61,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 42.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the period. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

