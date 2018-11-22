ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Exelon Co. (EXC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,578 shares of the energy giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its position in shares of Exelon by 71.6% in the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 4,185,797 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $178,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,700 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Exelon by 1,187.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,187,053 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $50,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,843 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 31.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,733,728 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $161,330,000 after purchasing an additional 902,458 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 18.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,166,583 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $220,097,000 after purchasing an additional 816,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in shares of Exelon by 121.4% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,342,402 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $58,609,000 after purchasing an additional 736,200 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. ValuEngine raised Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Citigroup downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

NYSE EXC opened at $44.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.57 and a twelve month high of $46.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The energy giant reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 53.08%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Exelon Co. (EXC)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/clarivest-asset-management-llc-has-1-12-million-holdings-in-exelon-co-exc.html.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.