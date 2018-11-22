ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $742,000 Position in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (BMTC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 242.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,813 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,192 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMTC. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 7,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMTC opened at $38.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $779.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.64. Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. has a 1-year low of $37.51 and a 1-year high of $50.35.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.90 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bryn Mawr Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

In other news, insider F Kevin Tylus sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $338,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,662.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wendell F. Holland sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. The company accepts deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, NOW, and market rate accounts.

