ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 1,700 Shares of SP Plus Corp (SP)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of SP Plus worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in SP Plus by 14.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 29,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in SP Plus by 5.3% in the third quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 483,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,664,000 after buying an additional 24,328 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management CA raised its holdings in SP Plus by 28.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 273,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after buying an additional 60,909 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SP Plus by 47.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 17,751 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems raised its holdings in SP Plus by 102.5% in the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 4,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

SP opened at $29.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $713.37 million, a PE ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. SP Plus Corp has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $362.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.74 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 14.51%. Equities research analysts predict that SP Plus Corp will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SP has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Friday, October 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of SP Plus from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In related news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 1,000 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $36,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, and other ancillary services to commercial, institutional, and municipal clients in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It provides facility maintenance, event logistics, security services, training, scheduling, and supervising of service personnel; and customer services, marketing, and accounting and revenue control functions to facilitate the operation of its clients' facilities or events.

