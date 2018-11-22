Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund (CEM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.05

Shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.05 and last traded at $12.15, with a volume of 840 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.98%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CEM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 15.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,323,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $75,217,000 after acquiring an additional 696,948 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 95.6% in the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 638,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,020,000 after acquiring an additional 311,999 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Parkside Investments LLC raised its holdings in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 49.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 214,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 71,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $788,000.

About Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund (NYSE:CEM)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

