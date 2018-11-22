Close Brothers Group plc (CBG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,511.67 ($19.75).

CBG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Numis Securities cut shares of Close Brothers Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,693 ($22.12) target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, October 11th.

In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Jonathan Howell sold 30,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,604 ($20.96), for a total value of £490,455.08 ($640,866.43). Also, insider Elizabeth Lee sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,531 ($20.01), for a total transaction of £107,170 ($140,036.59). In the last three months, insiders acquired 29 shares of company stock worth $44,700 and sold 98,662 shares worth $154,340,598.

LON:CBG traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,501 ($19.61). 208,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,969. Close Brothers Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,315 ($17.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,715 ($22.41).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 11th were issued a GBX 42 ($0.55) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 11th. This is a positive change from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $21.00.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

