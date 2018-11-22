Cloudcall Group (CALL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $84.00

Cloudcall Group PLC (LON:CALL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 84 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 85.50 ($1.12), with a volume of 8000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86 ($1.12).

In other Cloudcall Group news, insider Simon Cleaver purchased 10,000 shares of Cloudcall Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £8,600 ($11,237.42).

Cloudcall Group Company Profile (LON:CALL)

Cloudcall Group plc, a software company, designs, develops, and operates integrated communications services for customer relationship management systems in North America, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The company provides a suite of cloud-based integrated software and telephony products and services under the CloudCall name.

