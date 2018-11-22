Cna Financial Corp (CNA) Holdings Lifted by AMG Funds LLC

AMG Funds LLC grew its position in Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the period. AMG Funds LLC’s holdings in Cna Financial were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cna Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cna Financial by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,072,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,605,000 after acquiring an additional 198,819 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in shares of Cna Financial by 301.7% in the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 120,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 90,805 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cna Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cna Financial by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 385,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,603,000 after acquiring an additional 8,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Larry A. Haefner sold 11,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total value of $542,117.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,674.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNA opened at $46.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. Cna Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $41.92 and a 52 week high of $55.39.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Cna Financial had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 9.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cna Financial Corp will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Cna Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.42%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cna Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

Cna Financial Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company's property insurance products include property, marine, boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workers compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages.

